16 insane sale finds that you (and your home) deserve

Plus: How to get #NSale Early Access — with our without a Nordstrom credit card.

Spring cleaning, decluttering and all things all things home refresh-related have been on the forefront of my agenda over last few weeks.

The upside of that,of course, is the reward of sprucing up your space — aka buying some of that new new! Does anyone else f’ing love furniture shopping?

16 a-freakin-dorable decor finds that your apartment 100% deserves

These are a few of the affordable finds that’ve made their way from Pinterest board t0 apartment as of late:

*Shop:

1. “Just One More” tray, 2. Gray Malin framed beach print, 3. overarching lamp (also in silver) — and also love this modern black version, 4. the industrial storage console, 5. gold tabletop lamp, 6. “You’re Cute I’m Not Lion” dish — cutest ever, 7. silk fringe pillow cover, 8. copper pillow cover, 9. 400-thread count sateen sheets, 10. large glass vase, 11. Stripe throw blanket 12. Stripe throw pillows, 13. Lilly Pulitzer gold vase/catch-all and anthro candle holder, 14. Modern nightstand, 15. “Just Married” ceramic dish, 16. Gray Malin framed ‘Parker’ print — I have this one and love it!

*Shop by image:

Over the last few years — since I’ve graduated from the likes of Ikea furniture — I’ve come to eagerly anticipate the traditions of spring cleaning, seasonal allergies (!) and Nordstrom’s spring Anniversary Sale.

… Two truths and one lie.

//

First things first:

Here is how to get Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with or without a card:

If you aren’t already a Nordstrom card holder (non-cardmembers will have #NSale access 7/20) — and aren’t sure if you should sign up for one, don’t. Ask around to see if you can score log-in creds from a friend, colleague or family member.

You can still pay with your own credit card/payment method; just a bit of their info is needed to confirm (such as last name, zip code, rewards number).

//

From my time spent browsing (and buying from) Early Access to the sale this year so far, 2018’s #NSale is shaping up to be a serious home upgrade opportunity, guys.

(I’m not just saying that to push you toward the website, either!)

I’ve actually purchased a few things from said Early Access Sale to refresh my apartment (not linked above, but here and here is a sneak peek at my purchases). I’m going to style and photograph my interior/home content for you this week, so you’ll start to see them blog just as soon as that standard shipping arrives.

(Well, shortly after… Lol.)

Specifically, here’s what we’ll cover this week/next: A gallery wall how-to (finally), how to style bookshelves in your home, and easy ways to upgrade a space with color.

Yay!

Any other requests or content suggestions?

///

Regardless, it’s never too early to bookmark your Anniversary Sale favorites — from “must-haves” and “maybes.” Know that most items sell out very early/within the first week, but because of Nordstrom’s bomb-ass free return policy, you can buy without stress — just return what didn’t work).

Oh, check out the clearance section of Home by Nordstrom while you’re at it. There’s, like, 490+ deals on decor, bedding/bedroom, kitchen/tabletop items and so on. This will get you through that mid-day work slump, no doubt.

Hope you had a great weekend, girls (and guys). Feeling inspired and eager to invite you into my home very soon, friends.

XO