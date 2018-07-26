Shredded Denim

An easy ensemble: Shredded skinny jeans and slouchy shirt.

Every girl needs a pair of jeans in her closet that she can throw on with — well, anything else in her closet.

Any occasion, anywhere.

Lately, I’ve been rockin’ a pretty laid back, easygoing aesthetic — which would explain why these high-waist jeans have quickly become my go-to pair of denim… And the foundation for many outfits.

Weekdays or not, there’s no combination I’ve grown to love more than a pair of shredded skinny jeans and an easy top or tee. Topped off with a pair of pumps and you’re good to go.

Is it just me, or is it damn-near impossible to find a good pair of distressed denim?

I mean, not the worst problem to have, I know. The options among us are endless, it seems, but I’m talking about those just right ripped jeans.

Typically, I like mine to look a little more purposeful — like the ones I’m wearing or these Levi’s, but you really can’t go wrong with a more modest, classic pair of blue jean skinnies.

Here’s a few more of my favorites:

Where do you shop for denim? Do you have a pair of “just right” ripped jeans?

If not — or you’re in the market — I’d suggest Nordstrom, Shopbop, or ASOS; all retailers with free shipping and returns. More specifically, these brands: One Teaspoon, AG and BP by Nordstrom (lots on sale!). A few more of my favorites are here, here, here and here.

Blush colored top: Marrakesh cover-up

High-waist ripped jeans: One Teaspoon ‘Freebirds’ (similar here + I have these too, love them!)

Round sunglasses: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

Blush pumps: Schutz ‘Thaynara’ pumps

Beige tote: All Saints (similar)

Beauty

Skin primer: lune + aster

Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown‘

Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Sex Machine‘

