My ONLY Piece of Advice for How to Rock a Crop Top

Yeah, you’d totally rock the crop top trend — or are you already?

All right, Monday. Let’s do this…

Get the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

///

… OR let’s talk about the weekend and whatnot for a bit.

How was yours? Any good stories? Wink.

//

Not much here, but I’m happy to be reporting that.

It felt so good to slow down and spend downtime de la piscine on my end. The last week in particular was one of the busiest I’ve had in awhile, which you can read about in this post if you missed it.

(I hope you had a chance to do the same!)

I shared a snap of today’s ensemble (while at a friends’ uh-mah-zing rooftop pool) on Instagram and got a lot of questions about the bathing suit I’m wearing which — surprise! — is actually not a bathing suit.

Well, the high-waisted bottoms are; but up top is a separate off-the-shoulder situation. That brand is an Australian label called Suboo who ironically actually started out by selling beach umbrellas back in the day.

[Great story, Hallie.]

But I’m v into it. All of it.

The tasseltop is one I’ve been reaching for repetitively all summer. It’s perfect for the those “wanna look cute and get tan but I’m not getting in the water” days in particular.

Bless up, Suboo, for ultimately expanding into a full collection of pretty pieces.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

click above to browse ||| or shop all suboo here.

Crop tops can be tricky to style/wear in general — more so when you’re not at the pool.

As general rule of thumb, I always wear something fully covers my belly button… And isn’t too tight.

Aim to off-set the proportions by covering up a bit on the bottom — even if that’s just via a high-waisted bikini bottom. I tend to stay far, far away from anything low-rise all-together.

Check these out:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

I’d suggest trying a pair of high-waist white skinnies or even distressed denim with a boyfriend fit, like these — plus a pair of platform espadrilles or some simple, classic ankle-strap sandals ($49).

Easy enough, right?

Any other issues you run into that prevent you from trying out this trend? LMK in the comments, I got you!

**

Get the look :

Crop top: Suboo ‘Playa’ off-the-shoulder

(here in a pretty polka dot print)

High-waist bikini bottoms: Becca

(only avail in black but similar here $15)

‘Veuve it or Lose It’ tote: Poolside Bags

(last season, current collection here –I die for THIS ONE!)

Straw hat*: (similar here under $50 and here under $20)

*Designed by my girl Julia from Lemon Stripes last summer

Circle retro sunnies: Ray-Ban ‘Icons’ 53 mm sunglasses

photography: iron & honey ||| location: aurelien luxury apartments (rooftop pool) ||| Chicago, IL