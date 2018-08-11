Four Smoothie Bowls to Bookmark ASAP

Created in Partnership with Atkins

Nothing says summer quite like a deliciously cold, creamy smoothie bowl — bonus points for the occasional nutty, seedy crunch. They’re simple, satisfying, nutrient-packed and — best of all — easy to prep in bulk.

Read on for some bookmark-worthy recipes and a simple secret to meal prepping them.

Quick backstory

Last month, I took a diet- and nutrition-related poll on Instagram to help narrow the content around my ongoing partnership with Atkins. It helped me understand your food frustrations and gave me a much better understanding of the health and wellness topics you guys want me to write about.

Here’s what I found out:

(1) We all suck at meal prepping consistently; (2) Most quick-and-healthy homemade lunches are boring or seriously limiting; and (3) Recipes must be accessible, affordable and quick to make (in advance and — ideally — in bulk) for us to even bother.

From that, I give you today’s post: Four simple smoothie bowls — quick, easy, Insta-worthy, etc… And below, you’ll find recipes for each, suggested toppers, how to make them and how to meal prep them.

Of the four, three I used directly from the “Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less,” lifestyle book that I’ve blogged about — and one is my own f*cking masterpiece recipe that I modified to be more Atkins-friendly.

Before you snag these recipes and hit the grocery store, though, here’s a few things to keep in mind to keep your smoothie bowls Atkins-friendly — meaning low sugar, low carb:

Try to avoid using banana as a base , as these are high in carbohydrates that convert to sugar when digested – In “Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less,” Atkins explains the “Hidden Sugar Effect” — foods that you think are healthy that actually turn into sugar when digested.

, as these are high in carbohydrates that convert to sugar when digested – In “Atkins: Eat Right, Not Less,” Atkins explains the “Hidden Sugar Effect” — foods that you think are healthy that actually turn into sugar when digested. Using full-fat Greek yogurt in your recipe will ensure you’re able to achieve a thick, creamy texture. Plus, low-fat Greek yogurt has the same effect on your body as consuming 3.3 teaspoons of sugar, which is why I’d suggest using the full-fat version

in your recipe will ensure you’re able to achieve a thick, creamy texture. Plus, low-fat Greek yogurt has the same effect on your body as consuming 3.3 teaspoons of sugar, which is why I’d suggest using the full-fat version The best part about these mouth-watering smoothie bowls is — duh — the toppings . For a nutrient-rich finish, you can add anything from unsweetened coconut flakes or chia seeds to a tablespoon of nuts. A drizzle of almond butter is always a good idea, too.

. For a nutrient-rich finish, you can add anything from unsweetened coconut flakes or chia seeds to a tablespoon of nuts. A drizzle of almond butter is always a good idea, too. That being said, keep in mind that each of these smoothie bowls is almost entirely fruit-based, so topping yours off with a few colorful pieces isn’t necessary since they’ll already taste naturally sweet. Just make sure you watch your portions! (Toppings aren’t covered in the book, so these are just a few of my suggestions.)

Okay, enough. Let’s get to it.

These are a few of my favorite smoothie bowls for summer:

1. Avocado Kale Berry Smoothie

1/3 cup plain protein powder

1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup water

½ ripe avocado

1 cup kale leaves

1 teaspoon stevia

2 tablespoons fresh mint (chopped)

1 teaspoon stevia

½ fresh or frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries or blackberries)

2 tablespoons almonds or walnut halves

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Toppings:

Almonds, walnut halves, chia seeds

Drizzle of almond or peanut butter

Nuts, seeds and greens that make for a very energizing trio.

2. Carrot Spice Smoothie Bowl

1/3 cup plain protein powder

1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup water

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

¼ cup almond or peanut butter

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ cup fresh or frozen sliced strawberries

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut (shredded or flaked)

Toppings:

Almonds, walnut halves, chia seeds

Drizzle of almond or peanut butter

… I know, ’cause same at first.

Admittedly, I was a skeptic on this one. Carrot anything just makes me think of a salad, and if I’m going the smoothie bowl route, I want something sweet or — well, non-veggie tasting. You know?

Atkins Carrot Spice Smoothie Bowl may be the exception to the rule on this one.

3. Peanut Butter Chocolate Bowl

1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 avocado

2 heaping tablespoons almond or peanut butter

1/2 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon cacao

Toppings:

Blueberries or raspberries

Pinch of coconut flakes

Chopped almonds or walnuts

Drizzle of Peanut butter

… I mean, duh. Tastes like dessert but packs a notoriously nutritious punch – win!

4. Hallie’s Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl

Huge scoop of full-fat Greek yogurt

Handful of mixed berries (frozen or fresh)

Heaping tablespoon of almond butter

Generous splash of almond milk

Toppings

Whatever seeds or nuts I have on-hand that day

… Last but not least, your super basic mixed berry smoothie bowl — and yes, those are my ingredients/measurements. I always eyeball it — and smoothie bowls are easier the more you make them.

This one’s been a favorite to make on warm-weathered weekends for as long as I’ve had a blender. I modified this, but I modified my “recipe” a bit to make it Atkins-friendly and didn’t use a banana as the base — more Greek yogurt instead.

How to Meal Prep Smoothie Bowls in Advance:

Lastly, I wanted to show you how easy it is to make these in bulk and meal prep for the week ahead – because let’s be honest, while a smoothie bowl is fun to make and tasty to eat, most mornings a girl just doesn’t have the time.

I’d suggest making them in bulk and storing them in airtight mini mason jars. (The cutest ever, aren’t they?) That way, you can just grab them from the freezer on your way out the door.

Another option is to freeze your ingredients together in advance and then blend them in the morning. This is especially helpful if you like a little variety!

Bon appetit, babes!

If you give any of these smoothie bowls a try over the next few weeks, post ’em or share them to your IG Stories and tag Atkins and I (@halliekwilson) so we can see them. I’ll be re-posting them!

Can’t wait to see your creations.

And PS: Anyone else suddenly starving?!

