My Everyday Beauty Essentials

Essentials of my everyday beauty routine

A little goes a long way with these make-up must-haves.

Tools

Beauty Blender: Whether you use these to apply your foundation or blend face makeup in general, the beauty blender makes an insane difference. (I use for both!) Make sure to dampen it first.

The “mini” is perfect for blending concealer and contouring around your nose or other smaller nooks.

Face

After my long-wear concealer, I’ll blend a bit of this illuminating base with my Chantecaille Future Skin on the back of my hand (using aBeauty Blender). Chantecaille products are a splurge, but they’re amazing.

The superfine powder creates an ultra smooth finish and keeps oily skin looking beautifully matte. (If I had to pick between the two, this is what I’d suggest.)

Contour stick: Swipe on your cheekbones and just under the sides of your chin. Blend your Beauty Blender — a little goes a long way.

NARS “Orgasm” illuminating powder: Obsessed. Period. The last thing I put on before eye makeup.

Lips

NARS lip pencil: The watermelon’y shade I’m wearing is ‘Luxembourg;” below is “Sex Machine.” I love these — they act as a dual lipstick liner and liner. They stay put through the night, too!

NARS lip gloss: On top of the above, I always dab a bit of this gloss on the center of my bottom lip. I like “Chihuahua” as an everyday light pink.

NARS Vinyl lip lacquer: Similar to the above, but more gloss’y. “Valencia” over Luxembourg (or any watermelon-colored lip shade.

Eyes

I rotate between Urban Decay glide-on eye pencil and Stila “Stay All Day” eyeliner.

Urban Decay “Heat” eyeshadow palette: Also comes in a mini version — but the original comes with a two-sided brush and is only $20 more.

NARS “Climax” mascara: Under $25 and exclusively from ULTA. Been my go-to for two weeks!

Lastly, I shape and fill my brows with a waterproof pomade with this dual-brush brow pencil; then, finish with a few swipes of this setting gel.

Any must-haves in your make-up arsenal?

