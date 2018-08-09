My Offline Life: July 2018

A peek inside my offline life through these summer snaps (#NoFilter)

July was jam-packed — but in a great way, though.

I spent a lot of time on the lake, spent a lot of time teaching, and had a chance to see my sister (who lives in Houston).

More below…

Here’s a few summer snaps that didn’t make the ‘gram — or in other words, a photo recap of my offline life over the last month.

///



July highlights:

Finally seeing photos from a good friends wedding.

Making a dent in a much-needed refresh in my apartment. Isn’t it crazy how much home affects your mental state?

Dog-sitting for Nika — a friend’s Cavapoo.

Spending time out on Lake Michigan — and seeing the fireworks for the first time from the water (and this summer in general; I missed them on Fourth of July).

Teaching — a lot. July was Studio Three-centric, I feel like. (It’s been six months officially, woot!) But on that note, I also finally feel like I’m getting back into my blogging grove.

Meeting some new, really awesome people.

Sitting down for dinner with Nike to celebrate Chicago’s “Air Society,” which is a mix of fitness instructors and influencers (“influencers”). I wore jean shorts, a white blazer and tank, as you’ll see below (and these white Nike’s).

Opening night for Refinery 29’s #29Rooms in Chicago, an “interactive fun house” of culture and technology.

Attending Pitchfork Music Festival for the first time.

Oh, and I finally got an overdue cut and color at George the Salon here in Chicago, too. (I see Nicole for color and Kelsey for cut.)

road trip:

One weekend, I drove down to Bass Lake in Indiana to visit my sister, her fiancé and his (slash our soon-to-be) entire extended family.

You’ve likely never heard of Bass Lake — I hadn’t either — but that’s why I loved it so much.

We had barely any cell service, drove around in golf carts, spent the afternoon wake-boarding* and barely wore shoes. I didn’t even pack make-up, actually — and I forgot my wallet, haha. Good thing I didn’t need it!

*Well, everyone else wake-boarded; I tried — and had a few good attempts — but holy hell, I’m sore.

It’s one of those things that looks easy until you’re floating behind the boat wondering how the hell you’re going to get up when the engine revs. (Amateur tip: Lean back.)

///

Anywho, I thought we’d round out this month by recapping some of my favorite looks and the like from the last month.

Featured are a lot of pieces that you see (and ask me about) regularly on social media/Instagram; but this really, is mainly since a lot of the products below are marked down for end-of-the-season sales. Yas!

Style:

This was, apparently, the summer of crop tops for me.

Here’s a few of my favorites (pictured below): (1) white with navy tassels, (2) light blue stripes on sale for 50% off, and (3) green palm print. The latter is sold out, but I found a near-identical version for a lot less than what mine was. So cute!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

… That palm print top is on sale, PS.

Accessory-wise, I’m pretty predictable: I like my ray-ban classic ‘icon’ aviators, le specs matte black aviators, the Gucci belt. A straw hat to protect my face from the sun when I’m poolside, too.

Same goes on the beauty front; in almost all of these photos, I’m wearing NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Luxembourg,‘ but I also like ‘Sex Machine‘ for more of a velvety, neutral look.

Oh, and all of the dry shampoo. (I seriously went though a full bottle of this over Lollapalooza last weekend.)

Some of my staples otherwise in heavy rotation were my high-waisted jean shorts, favorite pair of super-distressed denim, and a breezy, multi-color maxi — check out this similar color-block style I found here — for less.

I’m obsessed/had to buy it; a pink-and-red pairing is everything!

Lastly…

July 24, 2018 marked one year since I left(involuntarily) SoulCycle. I know you’re wondering, so yes — I am still working on that post. Admittedly, I’m just taking my time writing it since it was such an enormous part of my life (and yours, perhaps, if you’ve been following along for a few years). Love ya’ll.

///

Hope you enjoyed this month’s recap. Be sure to follow along on Instagram for more lifestyle content in real-time.