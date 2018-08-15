Miami on My Mind

Palm tree prints and pink pleats — yes, it works! Here’s why.
Some days I surprise myself — and others, I find my phone in the fridge.
… I know you know what I’m talking about!
My outfit today qualifies as one of those surprise-type days, so-to-speak. It’s not an ensemble you’d typically think to pair together, but it just works — for my taste, at least.
Those are the best type of mornings — and evenings, as a result. Since after work you aren’t coming home to
shit thrown literally everywhere piles of clothes throughout your bedroom.
(Right? Too real!)
The reason it works is the black — the shoes, bag and skirt keep everything anchored. You agree or nah?
///
Side-note: My top is by Red Carter — it’s sold out (sorry!), but the brand has a lot of cute styles available here — and here’s a handful of similar tie-front crop tops.
I’ve been busy planning some logistics for my sister’s bachelorette party in Miami later this month, which may have been the motivation behind this pink, palm-tree pairing.
I actually wore this skirt last time I was there, too — I loved the color-blocking in this outfit! We stayed at the Kimpton Surfcomber in Miami Beach, it had the cutest yellow chairs and overall pool set-up.
Of course, we spent a lot of time under those striped umbrellas along South Beach, too.
///
Oh, last thing. If you weren’t aware, my Miami Travel Guide is live!
Click here for my recommendations on Miami’s best restaurants, pool parties, hotels, daytime activities and more — on South Beach and beyond.
What’s going on in your world this week?
