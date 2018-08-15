Miami on My Mind

Palm tree prints and pink pleats — yes, it works! Here’s why.

Some days I surprise myself — and others, I find my phone in the fridge.

… I know you know what I’m talking about!

My outfit today qualifies as one of those surprise-type days, so-to-speak. It’s not an ensemble you’d typically think to pair together, but it just works — for my taste, at least.

Those are the best type of mornings — and evenings, as a result. Since after work you aren’t coming home to shit thrown literally everywhere piles of clothes throughout your bedroom.

(Right? Too real!)

The reason it works is the black — the shoes, bag and skirt keep everything anchored. You agree or nah?

Side-note: My top is by Red Carter — it’s sold out (sorry!), but the brand has a lot of cute styles available here — and here’s a handful of similar tie-front crop tops.

I’ve been busy planning some logistics for my sister’s bachelorette party in Miami later this month, which may have been the motivation behind this pink, palm-tree pairing.

I actually wore this skirt last time I was there, too — I loved the color-blocking in this outfit! We stayed at the Kimpton Surfcomber in Miami Beach, it had the cutest yellow chairs and overall pool set-up.

Of course, we spent a lot of time under those striped umbrellas along South Beach, too.

Oh, last thing. If you weren’t aware, my Miami Travel Guide is live!

Click here for my recommendations on Miami’s best restaurants, pool parties, hotels, daytime activities and more — on South Beach and beyond.

What’s going on in your world this week?

*Get the look:

Outfit

Pleated skirt: ToMe (similar here 70% off)

Tie-front crop top: Red Carter (sold out, similar styles here)

Sunglasses: Le Specs ‘The Prince’ matte aviators (here in gold)

Black strappy sandals: Vince Camuto ($15 flat version)

Acrylic handbag: Cult Gaia ‘Ark’ tote

Beauty

Brows: Dior ‘Diorshow’ Brow Styler in ‘Universal Brown‘

Foundation: Chantecalle ‘Future Skin’ in Nude

Lip color: NARS Satin pencil in ‘Luxembourg‘

Iron & Honey Photography