August 7, 2018 · outfits

Two Chic Ways to Style Your Sneakers

… and not to the gym.

Come summertime — and festival season in particular (last weekend was Lolla!) — there’s nothing I love more than throwing on a fresh pair of sneakers with an ensemble you might not normally think to do so.

I love wearing my Nike’s with — well, just about anything; a colorful, cute dress, cozy sweatshirtjean shorts, you name it.

There’s just something chic about this laid-back look.

Remember last month when I styled an outfit from head-to-toe for under $200? It was in partnership with Kohl’s — here’s the link, if you missed it. (That boater hat is a must-have!)

Anywho, I’m back at it for Round Two with today’s style challenge:

Here’s two outfits I styled this month in partnership with Kohl’s: Showcasing chic ways to wear your favorite sneakers — and not to the gym.

Oh, and one quick note — everything I’m wearing is on sale!

Outfit #1: Sneakers with a dress

Links: dress | jean jacket | sneakers | similar sunnies

I tend to forget that Kohl’s carries name-brand designers like Levi’s, Nike and more — all of which you’ll typically find for (a lot) less than you would elsewhere.

Did anyone else grow up shopping at Kohl’s? My mom, grandma and I would make the trip once a week after school for Senior Citizen Day — we stretched that discount far and wide. (More of that story here.)

Here’s my second sneaker-featured ensemble:

 

Outfit #2: Sneakers and Shorts

Links: sweatshirt (clearance) | shorts | sneakers | similar sunnies

Which look do you like the best?

Here’s a few more ways I’ve worn my sneakers with a dress — similarly with a sweater and jean shorts here and white jeans with a leather jacket here.

And lastly, my favorite (if I had to choose): This dress-and-sneaker combo has remained a repeat offender this summer.

*Outfits links — everything is on sale!

Outfit No. 1: Dress

 dress (clearance) | jean jacket | sneakers (on sale) | similar sunnies

 

Outfit No. 2: Sweatshirt, shorts

Outfit: sweatshirt (clearance) | shorts | sneakers (on sale) | similar sunnies

 

Lipstick: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in “Luxembourg”

Iron & Honey Photography

Join the Convo:

