Two Chic Ways to Style Your Sneakers

… and not to the gym.

Come summertime — and festival season in particular (last weekend was Lolla!) — there’s nothing I love more than throwing on a fresh pair of sneakers with an ensemble you might not normally think to do so.

I love wearing my Nike’s with — well, just about anything; a colorful, cute dress, cozy sweatshirt, jean shorts, you name it.

There’s just something chic about this laid-back look.

Remember last month when I styled an outfit from head-to-toe for under $200? It was in partnership with Kohl’s — here’s the link, if you missed it. (That boater hat is a must-have!)

Anywho, I’m back at it for Round Two with today’s style challenge:

Oh, and one quick note — everything I’m wearing is on sale!

Outfit #1: Sneakers with a dress

I tend to forget that Kohl’s carries name-brand designers like Levi’s, Nike and more — all of which you’ll typically find for (a lot) less than you would elsewhere.

Did anyone else grow up shopping at Kohl’s? My mom, grandma and I would make the trip once a week after school for Senior Citizen Day — we stretched that discount far and wide. (More of that story here.)

Here’s my second sneaker-featured ensemble:

Outfit #2: Sneakers and Shorts

Links: sweatshirt (clearance) | shorts | sneakers | similar sunnies

Which look do you like the best?

And lastly, my favorite (if I had to choose): This dress-and-sneaker combo has remained a repeat offender this summer.

Lipstick: NARS Satin Lip Pencil in “Luxembourg”

