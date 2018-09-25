How to Change Your Life in 20 Seconds

It’s a simple concept with a *huge* impact.

I’ve felt such a huge release since opening up to you guys last week. Writing seems easier, for one — (yay!) — but ever since I hit “publish,” I’ve just felt a little lighter. Thank you so much for that.

I really missed you guys in that 30-day absence, but I’ve been blown away by the amount of people who have reached out to me with kindness and to vent/share similar stories and situations.

I’m still reading (and responding to) a lot of your notes, but this has been one of my favorite responses so far:

“When I share my story [about depression] it’s like a light has turned on and the other person sees that instead of being alone in a room there are a ton of other people standing right there with them.”

Girl. Wow, yes!

… So today I thought I’d share a few similar posts you might like. Plus, a little challenge (below, keep scrolling):

If you’re curious, the last few days have been comparatively great — and no, I haven’t spent them holed up in my apartment. (Well, not all of them at least. Ha!)

I’ve felt a lot lighter, sure — but I’ve been most surprised by how much more energetic I seem to be.

Though the occasional hermit lifestyle is relatively harmless, following through on things you told yourself (or others) that you’d do feels good. Energizing!

And the opposite is true when you put things off and don’t follow through on your shit… It’s exhausting. Know what I mean?

I used to talk about the concept of “20 seconds of courage” in my classes as a fitness teacher.

It’s a simple idea, really, and it could apply to anything — making a phone call, opening (and responding) to that e-mail, not hitting snooze, approaching someone at a bar, cleaning your bathroom… You name it.

The idea is to take risks or to slowly shift things off your plate — if the latter, ideally, the ones that feel heavier the longer you carry them around.

Adopting this simple concept could have a huge impact on your life. Think about it.

I’ve done this before in a number of ways — my SoulCycle audition way back when, for starters.That’s also how I came to be an adopted dog Mom. I said hi to Allie (Nika’s owner) in an elevator!

One time last year, I scribbled my phone number on a dinner receipt for my server one night — and we ended up dating for awhile! (I also wrote “PS: No Dietary Restrictions…”)

Feel free to steal that one — Lollll.

So if you’re trying to figure out a way to get “unstuck” in any part of your life — even if only for today — I’m here to tell you: Just do it. Take 20 seconds and fuckin’ do it.

Do do one thing that you’ve been putting off, feel afraid to, or that you’ve let weigh on you over time. Yes, even on the days when all you can do is sleep, Netflix, hide or hibernate — all you need is to be brave for 20 seconds.

Last Friday, for me, it was hitting publish on this post. And this video. Yesterday it was getting my ass out of the apartment period.

Last week, I made an overdue dentist appointment (and have since checked that off my list, #nocavitites).

The week prior, I’d sent a text telling someone how I felt — the stress of overanalyzing everything had been weighing on my heart, so I put it out there. (I am happy even though it wasn’t the outcome/reaction I thought I wanted in return!)

Again, the idea is to slowly shift the “heavy” things off your plate… Or to give in and let your gut guide you. It’s not all that scary, I promise.

For today, I’ll let my “20 seconds” come to me in the moment since I’ve got some in-person plans… I like to let them find me from time-to-time.

Leading up to those, I’ve simply resolved to worry less and rock a red lip.

So if I may, friends, your “20 seconds” today should involve whatever it is that immediately came to mind as you read this.

What do you have to lose, after all?

