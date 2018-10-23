Goin’ Bare (Legged)

The darling dress I plan to wear year-round

With winter right around the corner, I’ve been treating every nice day in Chicago like it’s our last.

… Rightfully so. And on the style front, here’s how that translates.

I snapped these photos last month (right after I purchased this pretty little number) — but much to my bare-legged delight October has boasted a few blue skies as well… I suppose it’s about time to stash the straw accessories, but the retro sunnies are here to stay.

(If you’ve been a reader for a while, you know I have an aversion to tights. I do everything avoid wearing ’em — they itch!)

While a fresh pair of sneakers is usually my go-to (always these or these), through November I plan to wear this long-sleeve dress with over-the-knee boots. On top, I’ll rotate between a textured faux fur coat and a structured moto jacket — love this faux leather style.

In this post:

outfit + accessories

Dress: Rachel Pally (on sale for 40% off)

Sneakers: Nike (have/love these too, they’re on sale)

Retro Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 53mm ‘Icons’

Boater hat: Bought in Australia; similar here

Circle straw bag: Urban Outfitters

beauty products

Face: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue

Lips: NARS Dragon Girl

Iron & Honey Photography