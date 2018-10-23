Goin’ Bare (Legged)

The darling dress I plan to wear year-round
With winter right around the corner, I’ve been treating every nice day in Chicago like it’s our last.
… Rightfully so. And on the style front, here’s how that translates.
Featured: Rachel Pally Crepe “Maeve” long-sleeve dress (on sale)
Hallie’s pick: Leith ruched long-sleeve dress (also on sale)
I snapped these photos last month (right after I purchased this pretty little number) — but much to my bare-legged delight October has boasted a few blue skies as well… I suppose it’s about time to stash the straw accessories, but the retro sunnies are here to stay.
(If you’ve been a reader for a while, you know I have an aversion to tights. I do everything avoid wearing ’em — they itch!)
While a fresh pair of sneakers is usually my go-to (always these or these), through November I plan to wear this long-sleeve dress with over-the-knee boots. On top, I’ll rotate between a textured faux fur coat and a structured moto jacket — love this faux leather style.
In this post:
outfit + accessories
Dress: Rachel Pally (on sale for 40% off)
Sneakers: Nike (have/love these too, they’re on sale)
Retro Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 53mm ‘Icons’
Boater hat: Bought in Australia; similar here
Circle straw bag: Urban Outfitters
beauty products
Face: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue
Lips: NARS Dragon Girl
Iron & Honey Photography
