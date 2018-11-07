What I Bought on Sale This Weekend

Seven deals too good to resist — both shopping and sharing.

Something tells me we’ve got one of those marathon-feeling weeks in front of us, fam. The post-holiday daze tend to feel that way, yeah? Everyone recovered from their turkey comas, at least?

I don’t usually dabble in the Black Friday frenzy (do you?), but this year I found some notable deals I couldn’t resist — both shopping and sharing.

Here are seven sales I took advantage of — all of which who have Cyber Week deals that are still going strong.

For chic basics and accessories :

Madewell: Extra 25% off + free shipping/returns with code DEALWITHIT

Also, consider this a perfect opportunity to treat yo’self with a new work bag, Madewell’s classic Transport Tote is under $100 in select colors this weekend

On my holiday wishlist: This chic Bomber sweater jacket, their top-selling Balloon-sleeve pullover sweater, Suede and leather boots and of course, my favorite Pom-Pom beret.

///

For outerwear, denim and clothing :

Old Navy: 40% off everything — 50% off jeans and outerwear.

Notable finds: This long, grey brushed knit coat, a suede moto jacket (size down for a more fitted look) and the top-selling puffer vest — which comes in, like, every color (for $15!).

Blazers are on sale for $22, too.

In addition, head over to…

Gap: 50% off everything — plus an extra 10% off with code YOURS… So, um, 60% off site-wide (plus free shipping).

If you weren’t aware (and I wasn’t) — GAP’s outerwear collection is seriously impressive. I have the oversized wool cocoon coat and the classic boyfriend blazer, both of which I wear on the reg. And this puffer jacket looks like a Canada Goose!

///

FOR DESIGNER DISCOUNTS AND GIFTS $10-$50 :

Shopbop: Up to 25% off full-price items (and 75% off sale items) with code MORE18

Holiday presents that I purchased include this “detox/retox” coaster set, the coolest pop-art candle and an adorable two-piece sleep set.

Under $50 gift ideas: The phenomenal women motivational mug, a set of rose gold diamond wine glasses, champagne candles and a statement-making peace sign decor. I also love this portfolio bag, for anyone needing a thoughtful gift for colleagues or an office secret Santa.

One other thing I stocked up on was this Fabric Fresh room spray — a friend turned me onto it; I like to travel with it, but it’s under $20 and makes a great hostess gift, too.

And, okay, I got this plaid scarf for myself. Cute, functional and festive, so why not?

///

FOR GIFTS & HOME DECOR :

Of course, Nordstrom — there’s always a good sale to be had this time of year — but I focused my savings on furniture and decor:

Most notably, this pouf looks great in my living room, and these vintage-looking chests were perfect instead of end tables. I also finally got new bedside table lamps.

I also got these jewelry portfolio cases for my sisters (and for myself). They’re so freakin’ perfect for staying organized while traveling.

///

For beauty and skincare :

Glossier: 20% off everything + free shipping over $40 through Monday (11.26)

Save even more on skincare and makeup sets, like the Glossier ‘Phase 1’ — a three-piece skincare system that leaves you with dewy, hydrated skin daily.

Check out the “Boy brow,” too — one of the best brow fillers I’ve found.

And lastly…

For athletic gear:

Nike: Extra 25% off select styles with code CYBER

More than 600 women’s shoes and such -/ including this years Nike Air Max sneakers. You can score one of my favorite sneaker styles for under $40 and their classic logo sports bras for under $20, too.

///