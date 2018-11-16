Cool Sh*t to Share: Vol. 61

Dating data, “U Up?” and two insane pre-BF sales … Among Other Things.

Girl…

These pre-holiday weeks sure as shit feel longer now that it gets dark at, like, 4:30 pm, don’t they?

Anyway, happy freakin’ Friday — lots of pre-Black Friday sales (steals!) to share plus a handful of links I think you’ll love. There seems to be a dating theme happening this week — such good reads, though. And don’t miss the Podcast episode.

Hope you’re gearing up for fun and safe travels over Thanksgiving. (Scottsdale for me!) I’ll be posting here nonetheless, so feel free to drop me a line or comment below if you have specific post requests!

*Links I loved this week:

👒 OMG. Is this Pom-Pom beret not the cutest? Had to have it.

✈️ You should think about travel the same way you do relationships. Spot-on, I loved this.

😎 Bought these sunglasses for $18 — marked down from $60) You can see how they look on in this post.

🍆 Has everyone listened to the “U Up?” Podcast? It’s my weekly favorite — I was laughing out loud during this one last night.

📊 This gal tracked her dating life “stats” for a year — here’s what she learned. This is my favorite link of the week, and here’s my big take-away: We spend too much time debating our intuition.

💳 Nordstrom’s annual 40% for fall sale kicked off this week — don’t wait for Black Friday to browse these deals!

😳 Another one worth mentioning is over on Shopbop — some of the summer mark-downs are as low as $20 (like this cute crop top) — and $14 on sunglasses. VIP members get a mystery discount on full-price items, too.

🙌🏼 I shared this one awhile ago, but it’s worth mentioning again: Mark Manson’s “F*ck yes or no” approach to dating — and life — is the best advice I’ve read in a while.

🙋 Time to restock! Two recent beauty “empties:” Perricone MD Cocoa Moisture Mask ($60 $45) and FRESH Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy Mask ($25)

💬 For anyone (else) who is changing careers, feeling confused or just finds themselves a little lost — here’s some motivating advice from Maxie McCoy. (Spoiler alert: You are not lost!)

💪 (And on that note:) Advice from a Barry’s Bootcamp Instructor on how to pursue a full-time job in fitness.

