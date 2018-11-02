Cool Sh*t to Share: Vol. 60

I have some really awesome sh*t to share with you today.

Happy Friday, my friends — feels like it should be Saturday though, no? Grateful, nonetheless…

That might be because I kiiiinda kicked off mine last night at a client event. American Airlines and MasterCard hosted a group of us at the House of Blues — my first time! — and it was so fun. You can see highlights + a recap over on my Instagram/IG Stories.

And, uh, if you’ve ever wondered what $200 worth of tacos looks like… Here’s how our night ended.

Anywho, I’m proud of myself for gettin’ this one up today. It’s been too long. I welcome the eye rolls toward me on that — but regardless, I’m super stoked about this list of links I have to share with you.

Enjoy!

☁️ Let it be: How to control your thoughts so they don’t control you.

👖Major denim sale happening over at Shopbop — I highly recommend Blank NYC in general, but especially these lightly distressed skinny jeans. If it’s still warm wear you are, get over to One Teaspoon’s clearance section ASAP — sale prices are in the $30-$50 range!

❤️ I love getting lost in archives of “Dr. Allison Answers,” a modern-day mental health column written by a clinical psychologist (whom I’ve had the pleasure of meeting). “Stop trying to make people feel better” is my favorite — read it and tell me what you think!

😍 I’ve been living in this chunky cable-knit turtleneck. It’s so damn cozy! (Sizing runs a bit large — in the photo below, I’m wearing a US 4).

↪️ From the archives: How I lost 30 pounds — and found myself along the way.

📚 I often wonder what a career in psychology would be like — and anyone who can relate will love this article on what one woman learned becoming a life coach in her mid-career. (Her advice at the end is generally awesome, too.)

🌀 Tis the season for #LeggingsAsPants. This knit style became my go-to last year, but these are also worth a look — especially at $19 a pop.

🎽 … And while we’re at it, let’s discuss the “Grown-up Going Out Tank.” (I know you remember the days of “going out tanks” — SO college.) But real talk: These layering camis from Express will be your style-saving grace all winter. I have at least six colors and they’re the foundation to every one of my weekend ensembles.

😯 A few more sale finds worth sharing: Pink point-toe mules (I love how the have that slit!), blush (or olive) high-waisted pants, adorable gingham slides and heeled bow-tie block mules.

🎧 Lastly, here is your September/October playlist. Lots of upbeat workout jams for you (but if you’re looking for some down-tempo #feels, head right this way).

Hope you have a lovely weekend — I’ll be posting updates (and some new music — gah!) here.

+ PS: Please make the effort to vote within the next week if you’re able to, too!