These are cab-to-curb heels…
… and this sweater and striped pant combo is the next best thing to pajamas in public.
… But first:
*Get the Look:
sweater • stripe pants • shoes • sunnies (only $18!)
//
Maybe it’s just me, but I swear we skipped a few months over the course of this calendar year. Wasn’t it just July? …And Thanksgiving is a week away from today?
(And real talk: How many times have you said that in your work emails this week? LOL, so guilty!)
We’ve only had a few weeks to enjoy a modest amount of fall foliage here in Chicago, so I’ve been taking full advantage — and giving my Uber bill a rest.
… Well, for the most part.
In full transparency, these are what I call cab-to-curb heels — they’re so damn cute it doesn’t even matter (and I love the nude style too).
///
*In this post:
///
Iron & Honey Photography
