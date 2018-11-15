These are cab-to-curb heels…

… and this sweater and striped pant combo is the next best thing to pajamas in public.

… But first:

Maybe it’s just me, but I swear we skipped a few months over the course of this calendar year. Wasn’t it just July? …And Thanksgiving is a week away from today?

(And real talk: How many times have you said that in your work emails this week? LOL, so guilty!)

We’ve only had a few weeks to enjoy a modest amount of fall foliage here in Chicago, so I’ve been taking full advantage — and giving my Uber bill a rest.

… Well, for the most part.

In full transparency, these are what I call cab-to-curb heels — they’re so damn cute it doesn’t even matter (and I love the nude style too).

Top: Leith wrap sweater (in seven colors)

Pants: Similar striped pants (also here)

Shoes: Schutz ‘Cendi’ transparent pumps (absolutely love the nude style too)

Sunnies: Quay ‘Lady Luck’ sunglasses (on clearance for $18 — bought the gold pair too!)

Iron & Honey Photography