Here’s a List of 70+ Chunky Sweaters to Browse Right Now

A round-up of this season’s cutest cardigans, cable knits & more in all of their chunky, cozy glory.
Well, it’s official — over here in the Midwest, at least — chunky sweater season has arrived.
For whatever reason, it’s freakin’ hard to find a cute, high-quality cable knit sweater… No? You know what I mean, right? (There are worse problems to have, I know…)
***
Not today, though, friends. Here, I’ve rounded up a handful of my more than 70 of my favorites from across the web — and almost all of them (well) under $100.
Scroll down to browse the season’s cutest cardigans and cable knits in all of their chunky, cozy glory — first, by color; then, based on some of my own personal favorites.
Happy shopping — and stay warm!
***
///
ONE
turtlenecks & chunky sweaters
Actual: Topshop chunky turtleneck sweater; Similar turtlenecks here ($64), here ($49; on sale),
here ($79) and here ($79) — favorite is this version from Forever21 ($78)
//
Similar cowl neck sweaters here ($24), here ($35),
here ($118), here ($40), here ($47), and here ($19)
///
Browse turtlenecks:
****
TWO
chunky + oversize knit sweaters
Similar teal sweaters here ($49), here ($49)
//
Similar cable knit sweaters here (on sale in 8 colors, $49)
//
Browse chunky sweaters:
***
THREE
casual + cable knit sweaters
Similar tunic sweaters here ($27), here ($22), here ($23)
///
Similar striped sweater here ($18);
similar mock neck sweaters here ($49), here ($49, on sale),
///
Similar red sweaters here ($98) and here ($249, cashmere), and here ($22);
Similar cable knit sweaters here (on sale in 8 colors, $49)
///
Browse casual sweaters:
***
FOUR
capes + ponchos
Similar cape/poncho sweaters here ($118) and here ($118)
FIVE
statement sweaters
Similar cropped/distressed hem sweaters here ($20), here ($34),
here ($22), here ($22), here ($35)
///
Similar open shoulder sweaters here ($48), here ($22),
here ($38), here ($23, clearance)
///
Similar twisted/open back sweaters here ($19), here ($19)
///
Similar cut-out/open-back sweaters here ($23), here ($25),
here ($179, on sale), and here ($59, on sale- also here in white)
///
Similar off the shoulder sweaters here ($22)
///
Browse statement sweaters:
***
Iron & Honey Photography
