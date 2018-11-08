 The Ultimate Shopping Guide: Here's a List of 70+ Chunky Sweaters to Browse Right Now | Among Other Things (the Blog)
November 8, 2018 · shopping

Here’s a List of 70+ Chunky Sweaters to Browse Right Now

A round-up of this season’s cutest cardigans, cable knits & more in all of their chunky, cozy glory.

Well, it’s official — over here in the Midwest, at least — chunky sweater season has arrived.

For whatever reason, it’s freakin’ hard to find a cute, high-quality cable knit sweater… No? You know what I mean, right? (There are worse problems to have, I know…)

***

Not today, though, friends. Here, I’ve rounded up a handful of my more than 70 of my favorites from across the web — and almost all of them (well) under $100.

Scroll down to browse the season’s cutest cardigans and cable knits in all of their chunky, cozy glory — first, by color; then, based on some of my own personal favorites.

Happy shopping — and stay warm!

best-sweaters-fall-for-women-2018

*Shop: 1   |   2  |   3   |   4   |   5   |   6   |   7   |   8   |   9   |   10
11   |   2  |   13   |   14   |   15   |   16   |   17   |   18

*Browse:

***

red-orange-brown-sweaters-for-women-2018

*Shop: 1   |   2  |   3   |   4   |   5   |   6   |   7   |   8   |   9   |   10
11   |   12  |   13   |   14   |   15   |   16   |   17   |   18

*Browse:

///

ONE

turtlenecks & chunky sweaters

chicago fashion blogger orange-rust-turtleneck-sweater-topshop-for-women

Actual: Topshop chunky turtleneck sweater;  Similar turtlenecks here ($64), here ($49; on sale),
here ($79) and here ($79) — favorite is this version from Forever21 ($78)

//

Similar cowl neck sweaters here ($24), here ($35),
here ($118), here ($40), here ($47), and here ($19)

///

Browse turtlenecks:

****

TWO

chunky + oversize knit sweaters

chicago fashion bloggers Teal green Milly oversize fisherman cable knit sweater

Similar teal sweaters here ($49), here ($49)

//

how to wear a white cable knit sweater in the spring

Similar cable knit sweaters here (on sale in 8 colors, $49)

//

Browse chunky sweaters:

***

THREE

casual + cable knit sweaters

chicago-fashion-blogger-hallie-wilson-wearing-a-chunky-white-v-neck-sweater-from-french-connection

Similar tunic sweaters here ($27), here ($22), here ($23)

///

Similar striped sweater here ($18);
similar mock neck sweaters here ($49), here ($49, on sale),

///

Similar red sweaters here ($98) and here ($249, cashmere), and here ($22);
Similar cable knit sweaters here (on sale in 8 colors, $49)

///

Browse casual sweaters:

***

FOUR

capes + ponchos

Similar cape/poncho sweaters here ($118) and here ($118)

FIVE

statement sweaters

best distressed hem raglan chunky turtleneck sweaters for women under $100 in 2018Similar cropped/distressed hem sweaters here ($20), here ($34),
here ($22), here ($22), here ($35)

///

chunky grey sweater ugg boots gita

Similar open shoulder sweaters here ($48), here ($22),
here ($38), here ($23, clearance)

///

low carb meat and cheese plate atkins keto_9

Similar twisted/open back sweaters here ($19), here ($19)

///

chicago lifestyle blogger open-back-sweater-for-wome-in-black

Similar cut-out/open-back sweaters here ($23), here ($25),
here ($179, on sale), and here ($59, on sale- also here in white)

///

Similar off the shoulder sweaters here ($22)

///

Browse statement sweaters:

***

