Here’s a List of 70+ Chunky Sweaters to Browse Right Now

A round-up of this season’s cutest cardigans, cable knits & more in all of their chunky, cozy glory.

Well, it’s official — over here in the Midwest, at least — chunky sweater season has arrived.

For whatever reason, it’s freakin’ hard to find a cute, high-quality cable knit sweater… No? You know what I mean, right? (There are worse problems to have, I know…)

***

Not today, though, friends. Here, I’ve rounded up a handful of my more than 70 of my favorites from across the web — and almost all of them (well) under $100.

Scroll down to browse the season’s cutest cardigans and cable knits in all of their chunky, cozy glory — first, by color; then, based on some of my own personal favorites.

Happy shopping — and stay warm!

*Shop: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10

11 | 2 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

*Browse:

***

*Shop: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10

11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

*Browse:

///

ONE

turtlenecks & chunky sweaters

Actual: Topshop chunky turtleneck sweater; Similar turtlenecks here ($64), here ($49; on sale),

here ($79) and here ($79) — favorite is this version from Forever21 ($78)

//

Similar cowl neck sweaters here ($24), here ($35),

here ($118), here ($40), here ($47), and here ($19)

///

Browse turtlenecks:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

****

TWO

chunky + oversize knit sweaters

Similar teal sweaters here ($49), here ($49)

//

Similar cable knit sweaters here (on sale in 8 colors, $49)

//

Browse chunky sweaters:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

***

THREE

casual + cable knit sweaters

Similar tunic sweaters here ($27), here ($22), here ($23)

///

Similar striped sweater here ($18);

similar mock neck sweaters here ($49), here ($49, on sale),

///

Similar red sweaters here ($98) and here ($249, cashmere), and here ($22);

Similar cable knit sweaters here (on sale in 8 colors, $49)

///

Browse casual sweaters:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

***

FOUR

capes + ponchos

Similar cape/poncho sweaters here ($118) and here ($118)

FIVE

statement sweaters

Similar cropped/distressed hem sweaters here ($20), here ($34),

here ($22), here ($22), here ($35)

///

Similar open shoulder sweaters here ($48), here ($22),

here ($38), here ($23, clearance)

///

Similar twisted/open back sweaters here ($19), here ($19)

///

Similar cut-out/open-back sweaters here ($23), here ($25),

here ($179, on sale), and here ($59, on sale- also here in white)

///

Similar off the shoulder sweaters here ($22)

///

Browse statement sweaters:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

***

Iron & Honey Photography