Goodbye, Africa. Hello, Europa!

Lisbon, I love you (already)!

Olá de Portugal, meus amigos!

I’m writing to you from my new European outpost this afternoon — lovely Lisbon — this month’s Remote Year destination and my home for the month of March.







If you’ve been following along on Instagram, you might have seen that I transitioned to Europe over the weekend after spending two months in Africa (four weeks in Cape Town and five in Morocco).

If you missed my One Month Remote Year recap, you can click here to catch up.



We arrived to Lisbon on the cusp of Carnaval — which is the Portuguese version of Mardi Gras — sooo … Yeah. It’s taken a bit more time than “normal” to get settled, even though I’ve acclimated pretty easily here/.

It amazes me how the Portuguese can party ‘til 5 a.m. and be up and at ‘em for work the following day… And you know I like to par-tay .



Or maybe I’m just gettin’ old. Hehe.

Here are some photos from the weekend:













Anywho, in addition to Carnaval festivities, I did spend a good amount of time in our co-working space (which is kinda like a WeWork) getting organized.

My time has been otherwise spent coffee shop hoppin’ , wandering and walking — or climbing, rather; it’s hilly here. Taking in all the incredible sights Lisbon has to offer, too. I swear, I have a kink in my neck from staring at architecture most of the day. … Which means I have a lot of photos to share!



























I’ve realized that I’ve been blogging about my Remote Year experience a bit ass-backward with ya’ll , so I thought I’d share a bit of my current living situation in Lisbon with you now versus after-the-fact.

Over on the ‘gram I’ve gotten some amazing local recommendations and reader favorites for the best Lisbon restaurants, cafés, sightseeing guides and so on (bookmark this post if you’re planning a Eurotrip soon) — so thank you!

I'd love any additional tips or "can't miss this" type-of-things you might have to add

In the meantime, I’ve got my work cut out for me this month. Lisbon, where have you been all my life?!











Tomorrow afternoon, I’ve got a handful of links to share that have kept me recent airplane travel) — and on Monday, I’ve got a Remote Year packing post queued up for you.

Until then… Tchau, babes! Hope you have a great weekend looming.

Photos from @halliekwilson on Instagram |#hkweurotrip