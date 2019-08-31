Five Day Dry Shampoo Challenge

Thanks to Pantene for partnering on this post

I’m pretty low-key when it comes to, well, all things beauty — and maybe it’s because I’m not particularly good at styling it, but “hair” isn’t exactly my forte.

So when Pantene reached a few weeks ago and asked me “How long can you go without washing your hair?” I was all in.

I should actually preface this by saying it was my ideal blog collaboration.

Anyway:

Specifically, Pantene challenged me to see just how long I could extend my non-wash days by test-driving the new Pantene Waterless Collection: A series of dry shampoos/waterless products for great hair that’s fast and that lasts.

So last week, I took the plunge.

Or rather, last Thursday, I showered.

Wait, last Thursday, I washed my hair.

Friday, I set off (1) to the airport and (2) to see just how many “great hair days” I could achieve — despite a jam-packed agenda, lots of humidity and two flights.

The odds were definitely stacked against me…

I picked up each Pantene product in advance: (1) Cheat Day Dry Shampoo Foam (foam?!) and (2) Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray — which is designed specifically for those of us with color-treated and/or fine, flat hair — as well as their (3) Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist.

I documented the entire experience (trains, planes, and automobiles — along with humid happy hours, rainy dance parties and more) with daily check-ins, photos, videos, quick tutorials and a few tips-and-tricks that were even new-to-me.

Here’s what happened:

Pre-Challenge

I don’t normally blow-dry my hair in the summer. Pre-Challenge, though, I blow-dried my hair and tossed it into a bun before bed — both things I do if I’m planning to wash my hair fewer times that week.

Normally I’d use some sort of styling mousse to fight frizz or a thickening cream to plump it up, but I was admittedly hesitant to overdo it with product in case it made my hair greasier in the days to come. Plus, I wanted to truly test the collection’s benefits.

///

Day 1: Thursday, July 31

Day One was a breeze, although my hair did fall a bit flat overnight since I didn’t put any product in it.

That afternoon, I flew to New York to visit friends for the weekend.

When I arrived, I definitely needed a volume boost before heading to happy hour. I lifted a few different sections of my hair and sprayed the new Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray at the roots, which proved to be a quick, texturizing boost. I used the Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist to tame frizziness and a few flyaways, too.

I skipped the foam, though, because — well, this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Day 2: Friday, August 1

I had hoped my hair wouldn’t need much of a revival when I woke up on Day Two, but it definitely did. (Mostly because it was hu-mid — but traveling and not applying post-shower product factored in as well.)

My friend, Alex, actually said to me “no offense, but your hair looks wet,” when I woke up on her couch that AM.

None taken — she was right. As you’ll see below.

I must admit, I was a skeptic — albeit intrigued. I’d never heard of a dry shampoo foam.

My hair is naturally fine and tends to get greasy — especially in a city environment — so I thought for sure the result would be more along the lines of that stringy, wet dog look.

The product is a sulfate-free and paraben-free foam that softens while it cleanses — it’s really just a waterless shampoo. One of the main ingredients is tapioca, which absorbs excess oil at the scalp and roots.

After dispensing a small amount on my fingertips and applying to my roots, I waited a minute and then massaged my scalp. The key to activating the foam is brushing out your hair, which removes what the dry shampoo foam has absorbed, releasing that refresh.

I doubled-up and used the Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray again on my roots right before heading out the door because dry shampoo isn’t just for dirty hair — it adds volume, softness, and texture, too (which I still needed, shown above). This is why the Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray is great for those of us with fine/flat hair. This formula does not leave a white residue and is also free of any sulfates and parabens.

I actually apply it if my hair is too clean and I’m trying to curl or heat-style it! Gives heat-style products something to “hold on to,” so-to-speak.

A few hours (of humidity and rooftop-hopping) later, my hair still looked fresh. The combination of the two created some seriously conditioned volume — sans residence (and aforementioned wet dog look).

I was genuinely (pleasantly) surprised at how much it had refreshed my matted, oily roots. My hair felt textured and nourished from root-to-tip, too.

///

Day 3: Saturday, August 2

By Day Three, my hair was holding up pretty well — it felt textured and nourished from root-to-tip, too.

(But as you’ll read, Day Three became a huge test to the challenge.)

Overall, my style tends to fall flat, so I did what I did on Day One: Sprayed the roots with the new Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray and at the ends with the Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist. (Not only does ‘Mist Behaving’ tame your frizzies, it helps to detangle dry hair. Think of it as a mixture between a leave-in conditioner and a styling spray.)

The Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist restores hair with deeply-nourishing Omega-9 lipids that fully absorbs into hair for beautifully balanced curls from root to tip. Simply hold the can 6-8 inches away from your hair and spray from the mid-lengths & downwards on dry hair. (Don’t spray at your roots!)

My friends and I were planning to hit a concert that evening, so even though I wasn’t planning to work out, that was my plan-of-attack. I had hours on the dance floor ahead of me!

First, though: Bagels.

(I used to live in New York and bagel breakfast sammy’s used to be a big part of my Saturday morning routine — I missed them!)

After a day spent wandering, shopping and lounging, we headed home to get ready for a big night out.

We were planning to see a concert at Brooklyn Mirage that evening (have you been?) — which is an outdoor venue — and as luck would have it, the sky opened up and it down poured the moment we arrived.

And then continued, for two hours.

I was wearing a hat and, luckily, the venue passed out ponchos — both of which ultimately helped salvage my hair situation — but I thought for sure I was doomed to make it to Day Five, like I’d originally hoped.

When I arrived home that night, I sprayed my hair with the Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray, blow dried a bit at the roots, brushed it into a bun and hoped for the best.

///

Day 4: Sunday, August 4

Surprisingly, rather than waking up with a puffy, flimsy mess, my hair was softer and had a nicer wave to it right off the bat. Yaaaas!

I was traveling back to Chicago that afternoon, so rather than applying any product in the morning, I threw on a scarf on my way to brunch and used the Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist right before I went back to change and head to the airport.

///

Day 5: Monday, August 4

Below is what my hair looked like after I flew back to Chicago and landed on a friend’s couch for Monday Movie Night:

Applying dry shampoo on days one and two prevented excess oils from building up throughout the week — and were key to keeping my style looking fresh— rain or shine.

It enabled me to use much less product overall, too. I actually didn’t use any product on Day Five — just let it breathe as I caught up on my to-do list for the week ahead.

My final thoughts?

Throughout my no-wash challenge — but on the first few days, especially — the new Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Spray was successful in keeping my hair looking (and smelling) clean. Beyond that, it was a good go-to for a quick volume refresh.

Some dry shampoos can dull your color, but this is one that’s an exception (and if you’re wondering by looking back at photos, please know that I haven’t colored my hair or hidden my grays in, like, six months).

Applying dry shampoo before bed and pre-traveling was a game-changer for me. If you have fine hair, too, you’ll be able to see the difference. I’d wake up (or land) and my hair felt (and smelled) good as new.

I’m a stickler when it comes to Dry Shampoo because I’ve tried so many products that just don’t work like they say they’re going to.

I’m glad this partnership ultimately introduced me to the new Pantene Waterless Collection, because sponsored or not, it’s officially added to my holy grail — and for good reason: It actually cleans your hair of sweat, oil, and odor; plus, like I mentioned (and a lot of people noticed), it smells really freakin’ good.

Oh, it looks really cute on display, too.

I challenge you to see how long you can go without washing your hair with the new Pantene Waterless Collection.

Get yours now at your local Kroger!